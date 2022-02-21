Birthday Club
IHSAA releases boys basketball sectional pairings

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - As the high school boys basketball regular season enters its final week, postseason play will soon be tipping off throughout the Hoosier State.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association held its annual and highly anticipated boys basketball sectional draw on Sunday night.

All the brackets of local interest are listed below:

CLASS 4A

Sectional 16 at North

Game 1: Reitz (10-9) vs. Central (7-14)

Game 2: Jasper (17-4) vs. North (11-10)

Game 3: Harrison (10-9) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Castle (14-7) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Sectional 31 at Princeton

Game 1: Princeton (3-18) vs. Pike Central (9-10)

Game 2: Washington (11-9) vs. Sullivan (20-1)

Game 3: Vincennes Lincoln (0-20) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Championship

Sectional 32 at Boonville

Game 1: Gibson Southern (10-9) vs. Heritage Hills (12-9)

Game 2: Bosse (12-8) vs. Mount Vernon (10-11)

Game 3: Memorial (11-9) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Boonville (7-13) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 46 at Tell City

Game 1: Paoli (12-8) vs. Crawford County (3-18)

Game 2: Eastern (Pekin) (16-4) vs. Perry Central (11-9)

Game 3: Tell City (2-19) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Championship

Sectional 47 at North Knox

Game 1: North Knox (13-8) vs. Eastern Greene (6-14)

Game 2: Mitchell (6-14) vs. South Knox (12-8)

Game 3: Linton-Stockton (19-3) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Championship

Sectional 48 at Southridge

Game 1: Southridge (12-10) vs. North Posey (13-6)

Game 2: Forest Park (9-10) vs. Tecumseh (6-14)

Game 3: South Spencer (16-3) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Mater Dei (8-12) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

CLASS 1A

Sectional 63 at Loogootee

Game 1: North Daviess (19-3) vs. Washington Catholic (0-17)

Game 2: Orleans (16-6) vs. Loogootee (17-5)

Game 3: Shoals (8-12) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Barr-Reeve (15-7) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

Sectional 64 at Springs Valley

Game 1: Vincennes Rivet (2-12) vs. Cannelton (4-18)

Game 2: Springs Valley (17-3) vs. Wood Memorial (3-16)

Game 3: Northeast Dubois (7-13) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Day School (7-13) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

