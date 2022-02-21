IHSAA releases boys basketball sectional pairings
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - As the high school boys basketball regular season enters its final week, postseason play will soon be tipping off throughout the Hoosier State.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association held its annual and highly anticipated boys basketball sectional draw on Sunday night.
All the brackets of local interest are listed below:
CLASS 4A
Sectional 16 at North
Game 1: Reitz (10-9) vs. Central (7-14)
Game 2: Jasper (17-4) vs. North (11-10)
Game 3: Harrison (10-9) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Castle (14-7) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
CLASS 3A
Sectional 31 at Princeton
Game 1: Princeton (3-18) vs. Pike Central (9-10)
Game 2: Washington (11-9) vs. Sullivan (20-1)
Game 3: Vincennes Lincoln (0-20) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Championship
Sectional 32 at Boonville
Game 1: Gibson Southern (10-9) vs. Heritage Hills (12-9)
Game 2: Bosse (12-8) vs. Mount Vernon (10-11)
Game 3: Memorial (11-9) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Boonville (7-13) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
CLASS 2A
Sectional 46 at Tell City
Game 1: Paoli (12-8) vs. Crawford County (3-18)
Game 2: Eastern (Pekin) (16-4) vs. Perry Central (11-9)
Game 3: Tell City (2-19) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Championship
Sectional 47 at North Knox
Game 1: North Knox (13-8) vs. Eastern Greene (6-14)
Game 2: Mitchell (6-14) vs. South Knox (12-8)
Game 3: Linton-Stockton (19-3) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Championship
Sectional 48 at Southridge
Game 1: Southridge (12-10) vs. North Posey (13-6)
Game 2: Forest Park (9-10) vs. Tecumseh (6-14)
Game 3: South Spencer (16-3) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Mater Dei (8-12) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
CLASS 1A
Sectional 63 at Loogootee
Game 1: North Daviess (19-3) vs. Washington Catholic (0-17)
Game 2: Orleans (16-6) vs. Loogootee (17-5)
Game 3: Shoals (8-12) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Barr-Reeve (15-7) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
Sectional 64 at Springs Valley
Game 1: Vincennes Rivet (2-12) vs. Cannelton (4-18)
Game 2: Springs Valley (17-3) vs. Wood Memorial (3-16)
Game 3: Northeast Dubois (7-13) vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 4: Day School (7-13) vs. Winner of Game 2
Game 5: Championship
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.