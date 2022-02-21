Gibson Southern celebrates 2021 football team with state ring ceremony

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was a night of celebration for the Gibson Southern football team.

Back in November, the Titans won the program’s first-ever state title with a wild 45-35 comeback victory over Brebeuf Jesuit. On Friday, they finally received their state championship rings in a ceremony held before the Gibson Southern boys basketball game against Wood Memorial.

[‘A dream come true’: Unrelenting defense, electric offense fuels Gibson Southern’s comeback win]

It was the final piece of championship hardware the team was due to get, and it served as one final time to bring the whole squad back together to celebrate their accomplishments.

“It’s an awesome thing for everybody,” said 2021 Indiana Mr. Football Brady Allen, who threw for 383 yards and five touchdown passes to lead Gibson Southern in the Class 3A state championship game. “It’s something we’ve dreamed about, something that’s been a long time coming. It’s something we’ll cherish forever.”

“It’s really a culmination of gratitude and memories and a lot of good things in life,” said Gibson Southern senior lineman Ryan Holzmeyer, who received the IHSAA Class 3A Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award. “That’s what this represents. You gotta take care of it. Can’t let it get destroyed because it’s precious jewelry. It’s jewelry that not just represents one game, but it represents the whole team and what we did - what we overcame and what it took to get this.”

Also at Friday’s ceremony, Indiana State Rep. Matt Hostettler introduced a House resolution that recognized Gibson Southern for its state title win.

Players with the 2021 Gibson Southern football team received their state championship rings in a ceremony held on Friday night. (WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.