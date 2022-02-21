Forest Park girls basketball returns to state championship for first time since 2000

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - 22 years was long enough for the Forest Park girls basketball program.

On Saturday, the Rangers defeated University in a commanding 53-44 victory in the IHSAA Class 2A semistate game, officially punching their return ticket to the state finals.

[HIGHLIGHTS: University vs. Forest Park]

The last time that Forest Park reached the state championship was in 2000. The Lady Rangers lost in a heartbreaking fashion that season, falling 62-60 to Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

22 years later, Forest Park is heading back to Indianapolis after Saturday’s semistate win. In control from the opening tip, the Rangers surged to a nine-point lead in the first quarter, which built to a 28-11 halftime advantage.

Despite a second-half rally from University, Forest Park held off the comeback attempt and sealed the deal, winning the program’s second semistate title in school history.

“This is a team’s wildest dreams come true right now - very proud of what the girls were able to accomplish,” Forest Park girls basketball head coach Tony Hasenour said. “Want to think all of Ranger Nation for coming out today, and this is for every single one of them. You know, you have these dreams and aspirations - never knew if they would come to fruition or not, but we’re going to Indy now and I can’t be any more excited than what I am.”

“Well, we started off with a great start, and whenever we have that feeling, we just let that momentum keep up and keep us for the whole game,” Forest Park center Amber Tretter said. “It’s just a crazy feeling to be able to do this. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Forest Park (25-3) will square off against Frankton (23-5) in the IHSAA Class 2A state championship.

Both teams are set to tip off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 12:45 p.m. EST on Saturday.

