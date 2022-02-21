Flooding concerns raised as rain approaches Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several inches of rain are in the forecast, and with it comes some concern about flooding.

Cliff Weaver with Emergency Management says they aren’t too worried about things getting too crazy later on Monday night, however, there is concern about what could happen around people’s houses.

Experts say one of the big things to do before the rain gets here is to make sure your sump pump and drainage looks to be in working order.

Chances are you already know if you’re in a low area that could be affected, and being prepared is key.

One of our reporters spoke with Travis Vaughn with Healthy Spaces here in Evansville and he says checking the outside of your home before the rain starts is a good move.

“If there’s water settling around the foundation that’s a big issue,” Vaughn says. “If you’re not getting your gutters cleaned on a yearly basis and they are overflowing they’re adding a lot of extra flooding around the base of the home.”

Vaughn also says it’s good if you can check things now and get your gutters cleared before the rain starts.

EMA says that they’ll be monitoring the situation and by Tuesday morning they’ll be putting out alerts if there are any more road closures.

