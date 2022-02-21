Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

First responders awarded for life-saving actions of saving Deputy Bryan Hicks

First responders awarded for life-saving actions of saving Deputy Bryan Hicks
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - A special award ceremony Sunday afternoon honored two New Harmony firefighters, and the two members of their EMS crew that cared for and transported Deputy Bryan Hicks after he was shot in the line of duty in September.

Hicks was all smiles surrounded by those who helped save his life. He came for a ceremony to help honor four special people who came to his aid that night.

“Entering a hostile environment, they selflessly had one mental mission, which was to rescue and provide life-saving care to one of their own,” Brandon Robb with Posey County EMS said.

Paramedic Kari Denning and advanced EMT Vicki Daws were awarded first for their selflessness and quick thinking. Followed by New Harmony Fire Captain Christopher Robb and firefighter Andrew Cox. Each presented with a medal from Deputy Hicks himself.

“To honestly see Hicks here today is the best part of this whole situation because when we were running in we never knew what was going to happen,” Cox said. “Seeing him here today, out and about walking and talking, it makes me happy.”

Deputy Hicks was standing, smiling, shaking people’s hands, and these responders are a big part of the reason why.

“You don’t ever hardly see that end of our runs,” Christopher said. “You always see us going to the hospital, but you don’t always see them after they’ve been released from the hospital to see how they’re recovering.”

They happily accepted their life-saving awards, but all humbly say, they were just doing their jobs that day.

“Always look for those running towards tragedy,” Brandon said. “They are the keepers of peace, and the calm to the storm.”

Responders say Deputy Hicks is an example that despite the chaos, good always fights to prevail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Dennis Szorcsik and Melanie McConnell's sunroom was scheduled to be finished in May of 2021. It...
Evansville CEO charged with felony home improvement fraud
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as state champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals.
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals
Jessica Parrott and her children
EVSC parents worry about new mask policy

Latest News

Michael Blair.
ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation
Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar
Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar
First responders awarded for life-saving actions of saving Deputy Bryan Hicks
First responders awarded for life-saving actions of saving Deputy Bryan Hicks
3 people transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Edwards County, Ill.
3 people transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Edwards County, Ill.