First responders awarded for life-saving actions of saving Deputy Bryan Hicks

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - A special award ceremony Sunday afternoon honored two New Harmony firefighters, and the two members of their EMS crew that cared for and transported Deputy Bryan Hicks after he was shot in the line of duty in September.

Hicks was all smiles surrounded by those who helped save his life. He came for a ceremony to help honor four special people who came to his aid that night.

“Entering a hostile environment, they selflessly had one mental mission, which was to rescue and provide life-saving care to one of their own,” Brandon Robb with Posey County EMS said.

Paramedic Kari Denning and advanced EMT Vicki Daws were awarded first for their selflessness and quick thinking. Followed by New Harmony Fire Captain Christopher Robb and firefighter Andrew Cox. Each presented with a medal from Deputy Hicks himself.

“To honestly see Hicks here today is the best part of this whole situation because when we were running in we never knew what was going to happen,” Cox said. “Seeing him here today, out and about walking and talking, it makes me happy.”

Deputy Hicks was standing, smiling, shaking people’s hands, and these responders are a big part of the reason why.

“You don’t ever hardly see that end of our runs,” Christopher said. “You always see us going to the hospital, but you don’t always see them after they’ve been released from the hospital to see how they’re recovering.”

They happily accepted their life-saving awards, but all humbly say, they were just doing their jobs that day.

“Always look for those running towards tragedy,” Brandon said. “They are the keepers of peace, and the calm to the storm.”

Responders say Deputy Hicks is an example that despite the chaos, good always fights to prevail.

