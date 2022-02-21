Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

FBI searching again near First Ave.

FBI search in Evansville on 2/21/22
FBI search in Evansville on 2/21/22(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - FBI agents were back on scene Monday in an area just off First Avenue.

It’s near the Neighborhood Walmart.

As we reported nearly a month ago, they were in the same area.

Monday, they were searching in a pond.

Authorities say it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

We’ve asked both the FBI and EPD for more details, but that’s all they would say

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Dennis Szorcsik and Melanie McConnell's sunroom was scheduled to be finished in May of 2021. It...
Evansville CEO charged with felony home improvement fraud
Michael Blair.
ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as state champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals.
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals

Latest News

Regional Water Resource Agency warns against flushing rags and wipes.
RWRA asks Daviess Co. residents not to flush rags, wipes
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear holding COVID update Monday
Western Ky. counties receive tobacco settlement funds
Jason Pointer.
Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots