FBI searching again near First Ave.
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - FBI agents were back on scene Monday in an area just off First Avenue.
It’s near the Neighborhood Walmart.
As we reported nearly a month ago, they were in the same area.
Monday, they were searching in a pond.
Authorities say it’s part of an ongoing investigation.
We’ve asked both the FBI and EPD for more details, but that’s all they would say
