FBI searching again near First Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - FBI agents were back on scene Monday in an area just off First Avenue.

It’s near the Neighborhood Walmart.

As we reported nearly a month ago, they were in the same area.

Monday, they were searching in a pond.

Authorities say it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

We’ve asked both the FBI and EPD for more details, but that’s all they would say

