Breezy, Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flash Flood Watch in effect from late tonight through Tuesday evening.

Early sunshine then becoming mostly cloudy and mild as high temps climb into the lower 60s. Tonight, showers mixed with a few thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, windy with showers mixed with thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms along with minor flooding due to excessive rainfall. High temps in the mid-60s under cloudy skies. The primary storm threats include damage winds and lightning. Tuesday night, showers ending early then temps dropping into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and colder as high temps only climb into the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.