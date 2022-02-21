Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Breezy, Mild

Alert Day: Tuesday
2/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
2/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flash Flood Watch in effect from late tonight through Tuesday evening.

Early sunshine then becoming mostly cloudy and mild as high temps climb into the lower 60s. Tonight, showers mixed with a few thunderstorms as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, windy with showers mixed with thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms along with minor flooding due to excessive rainfall. High temps in the mid-60s under cloudy skies.  The primary storm threats include damage winds and lightning. Tuesday night, showers ending early then temps dropping into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and colder as high temps only climb into the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Dennis Szorcsik and Melanie McConnell's sunroom was scheduled to be finished in May of 2021. It...
Evansville CEO charged with felony home improvement fraud
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as state champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals.
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals
Jessica Parrott and her children
EVSC parents worry about new mask policy

Latest News

Alert Day WFIE
Alert for heavy rain and storms Monday night into Tuesday
14 First Alert 2/20 at 10pm
14 First Alert 2/20 at 10pm
14 First Alert 2/20 at 5pm
14 First Alert 2/20 at 5pm
2/18 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Sunny and warmer Sunday, active week ahead