Big plans set for 5th and Main block in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been three months since the 420 Main building was imploded in downtown Evansville.

The once tallest building in the city was reduced to rubble.

However, there are big plans for that block.

Just ahead on 14 News Sunrise, we’ll talk to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke live.

We’ll ask him where we are in the process and how long until we can expect construction to start on the new building.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.