Alert Day for heavy rain and storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms beginning tonight, mainly after 9 PM, and continuing until Tuesday evening.

The entire Tri-State is included in a Marginal Risk of severe storms tonight, which is a level one out of five on the risk scale, but most areas south of I-64 upgrade to a Slight Risk on Tuesday, which is a level two out of five. Both mean a few strong to severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Small hail or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but if any severe storms do develop tonight or tomorrow, the primary risk will most likely be damaging wind gusts.

The most widespread threat from this system is the risk of flooding. We are still drying out from all the rain we got at the end of last week, and most of us will pick up 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. That will likely cause some flooding issues in low-lying and poorly drained areas. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tri-State from midnight tonight until midnight Tuesday night.

The cold front bringing us these storms and heavy rain will also have an impact on our temperatures. A warm wind from the south has pushed our temperatures well above average the past couple of days, topping out in the 60s! Our temperatures will remain mild overnight, only falling in the mid to upper 50s, then we will climb into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday despite all the rain because that warm air will still be flowing in from the south.

The cold front will move through our region Tuesday evening, changing our wind direction. Colder air will start flowing in from the northwest, and our temperatures will nosedive into the upper 20s Tuesday night. Highs will then be in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.

Another big weather maker will move into our region Wednesday night and continue throughout the day Thursday. We could pick up around 1 to 2 inches of rain from that system, but we will also see some wintry mix at times. Some minor snow and ice accumulation may be possible, but the best chance of accumulation will be to our northwest.

