Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing drunk driving charges after dispatch says he hit a house in downtown Evansville.

Officers responded to the accident in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue around 6:30 Sunday night.

They say they found a car in a front yard with front-end damage.

Authorities say the driver, 42-year-old Jason Pointer, was standing outside his vehicle.

They say Pointer was unsteady on his feet, and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

After failing field sobriety tests, officers say Pointer registered a .188 on a portable breath test.

According to officials, he told officers that he had drank around 10 double shot shooters of Fireball.

Pointer was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

