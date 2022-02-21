Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots

Jason Pointer.
Jason Pointer.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing drunk driving charges after dispatch says he hit a house in downtown Evansville.

Officers responded to the accident in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue around 6:30 Sunday night.

They say they found a car in a front yard with front-end damage.

Authorities say the driver, 42-year-old Jason Pointer, was standing outside his vehicle.

They say Pointer was unsteady on his feet, and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

After failing field sobriety tests, officers say Pointer registered a .188 on a portable breath test.

According to officials, he told officers that he had drank around 10 double shot shooters of Fireball.

Pointer was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Dennis Szorcsik and Melanie McConnell's sunroom was scheduled to be finished in May of 2021. It...
Evansville CEO charged with felony home improvement fraud
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as state champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals.
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals
Jessica Parrott and her children
EVSC parents worry about new mask policy

Latest News

Western Ky. counties receive tobacco settlement funds
Jeffrey Whitlock.
Police: Man stabbed several times in Henderson
Big plans set for 5th and Main block in downtown Evansville
Big plans set for 5th and Main block in downtown Evansville.
Big plans set for 5th and Main block in downtown Evansville