Aces Softball Battles Hard with #8 Virginia Tech

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WFIE) - Facing its third top 10 opponent of the weekend, the University of Evansville softball team battled to the end once again, falling by a 5-0 final to #8 Virginia Tech in Sunday’s final game of the Easton Bama Bash.

Evansville picked up two hits in the contest with Hannah Hood and Alexa Davis reaching base while the Hokies recorded seven hits in the contest. Following the game, it was announced that Jessica Fehr and Alexa Davis were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Virginia Tech picked up a hit in each of the opening three frames while Evansville had its first hit when Hannah Hood hit a double in the third inning to get into scoring position. Neither team could find its way onto the board until the Hokies plated a pair of runs in the fourth. Addy Greene and Rachel Castine had RBI hits to give VT the lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Virginia Tech extended the lead to 5-0 when Mackenzie Lawter hit a 3-run home run and held strong for the 5-0 win. Alexa Davis gave UE a chance in the seventh, leading off with a double, but was stranded at second to finish the day. Emma Lemley made the start for VT, striking out nine batters in four frames. Keely Rochard tossed the final three frames and fanned five.

Sydney Weatherford started Sunday’s game for UE, throwing four innings. A solid outing saw her allow two earned runs on five hits. Izzy Vetter pitched the final two frames and gave up three runs, two of which were earned.

Next weekend, the Aces will be in Hattiesburg, Mississippi for the Hub City Challenge. UE is set for five more games between Friday and Sunday.

