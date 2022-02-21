Aces Basketball to Face Valpo, Monday, for Second time in Three Days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team completes its third home-and-home series of the season traveling to Valparaiso for a 7 p.m. game. ESPN+ and the Purple Aces Radio Network will have the coverage.

Approaching 1K

- Two UE players are on the cusp of reaching 1,000 in their careers

- With 21 points on Saturday, Shamar Givance now has 975 in his career while Noah Frederking also has 975

- There are currently 50 members of the Purple Aces’ 1,000-point club

- The last player to reach 1,000 was K.J. Riley, who did so in 2019 and finished with 1,062 in his career

Last Time Out

- Trailing by as many as 19 points in the first half, the Aces chopped the deficit in half in the final 20 minutes before Valparaiso finished with a 72-56 win

- UE took a 9-8 first-half lead before the Beacons went on a 31-11 run to take their largest advantage

- Shamar Givance tied for the game-high with 21 points while Evan Kuhlman posted 9 points, 7 boards and 4 steals

- Emmette Page recorded his top scoring total with six points in the contest

- Kobe King matched Givance’s scoring mark with 21 points to lead Valpo

In a Zone

- Blaise Beauchamp added his third double figure game in a row on Wednesday at Drake, scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from outside before scoring 7 against Valpo on Saturday

- Over his last four games, Beauchamp has averaged 16.8 points per game

- After scoring a career-high 29 points in a double overtime game against Indiana State on Feb. 10, he added 19 points in the road game at SIU two days later

Finding his Consistency

- In a 5-game stretch between 1/21 and 2/5, Shamar Givance scored six or few points in three of those contests

- Over the last five games, Givance has scored at least 17 points in four of those contests while averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists and is approaching 1,000 in his career and stands at 975

- The latest streak raised his season average to a team-best 14.1 PPG, which ranks 13th in the MVC

- Givance led the Aces with 21 points on Saturday versus the Beacons, hitting 8 of his 13 attempts

- At SIU, Givance added six assists and has been credited with four or more helpers in 7 of the last 9 games and is averaging 3.6 on the season, which is 5th in the Valley

Scouting the Opponent

- With Saturday’s win over UE at the Ford Center, Valparaiso improved to 12-15 on the season and 5-10 in the conference

- Kobe King led the Beacons with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting while Kevion Taylor added 16 points

- Ben Krikke is the top scorer for Valpo, averaging 14.6 points

- He is shooting 55.3% from the field and is second on the team with 20 blocked shots

- King averages 14.3 points per game while Kevion Taylor (12.1) and Sheldon Edwards (11.5) round out the double figure scorers

- On the boards, Thomas Kithier is averaging a team-high 6.7 per game

