Aces Baseball Blanked by North Carolina State, in Series Finale

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - NC State pitchers David Harrison, Garrett Payne, and Justin Lawson combined on a five-hit shutout on Sunday, and Wolfpack freshman first baseman Tommy White launched his fifth home run of the series, as #10 NC State took the series finale from the visiting University of Evansville baseball team by a final score of 7-0 at Doak Field at Dail Park.

“NC State played the game at a high level today,” said UE head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “We couldn’t capture any momentum today and the result showed.

“We need to keep learning and growing as a team.”

Harrison (1-0) scattered four hits over 6.0 innings of work, while inducing three double-plays to keep the Purple Aces’ offense at bay. The Wolfpack scored three runs in the second inning off of UE starter Shane Harris (0-1) on RBI singles by second baseman J.T. Jarrett and shortstop Peyton Green to grab a 3-0 lead.

NC State would tack on a single run in the third inning, before White launched a two-run home run to left-center field in the fourth inning to push the lead to 6-0. The Wolfpack would add a single run in the bottom of the eighth inning to produce the final margin of victory.

Jarrett went 4-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI to lead the NC State offense. Senior first baseman Tanner Craig went 1-for-3 with a double, while graduate senior third baseman Evan Berkey, sophomore shortstop Simon Scherry, junior right-fielder Mark Shallenberger and sophomore catcher Brendan Hord also collected hits for UE.

With the victory, NC State improves to 3-0 on the season, while Evansville falls to 0-3. The Purple Aces will return to the road on Wednesday afternoon, as UE will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on #3 Vanderbilt. First-pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. central time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

