3 people transported to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Edwards County, Ill.

A two-vehicle crash occurred on Illinois Route 15 at County Road 900 East in Edwards County on...
A two-vehicle crash occurred on Illinois Route 15 at County Road 900 East in Edwards County on Sunday morning.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are reporting a two-vehicle crash involving a Grayville man and two Oakland city women that happened on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Illinois Route 15 at County Road 900 East in Edwards County.

State troopers say the two vehicles crashed after one car failed to yield at an intersection.

Both drivers and one passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

