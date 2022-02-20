‘We are survivors’: Lyles Station commemorates 100th anniversary

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Lyles Station Historic School and Museum is celebrating its 100th year.

The historic site held an event in honor of Black History Month on Saturday. The program included guest speakers, refreshments, and those who attended had the chance to walk through the museum.

The site, which is a common place for school field trips, received an award for educating those in the area. Museum officials say Black History Month is an important opportunity to showcase what’s important to them.

“Black History Month tells who we are, where we’re going, and how much of a struggle that we had to go through to maintain in the farming industry, and just life itself,” Lyles Station Historic Society President Stanley Madison said. “We are survivors. No matter how tough things get, we just brush ourselves off, get up, and start off on the next adventure.”

Lyles Station is planning more events for the rest of the year, including one for Juneteenth and another to honor Aaron Fisher, who was born in Lyle Station and went on to become the most decorated soldier from Indiana to serve in World War I.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.