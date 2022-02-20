Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County sheriff’s deputy was arrested this week for an incident that happened back in June 2021.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Mike Backers was indicted on misdemeanor charges over an incident that occurred at the Stoners Bar in Boonville on June 5.

Officials say Backers was issued a 15-day suspension without pay on June 14. However, officials say Backers was arrested Friday on a warrant and was immediately bonded out.

Sheriff Michael Wilder says the deputy was off-duty when the incident occurred, and says no further disciplinary action has been initiated. He also says Deputy Backers will remain on duty, pending the outcome of the charges.

