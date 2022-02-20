Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County sheriff’s deputy was arrested this week for an incident that happened back in June 2021.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Mike Backers was indicted on misdemeanor charges over an incident that occurred at the Stoners Bar in Boonville on June 5.

Officials say Backers was issued a 15-day suspension without pay on June 14. However, officials say Backers was arrested Friday on a warrant and was immediately bonded out.

Sheriff Michael Wilder says the deputy was off-duty when the incident occurred, and says no further disciplinary action has been initiated. He also says Deputy Backers will remain on duty, pending the outcome of the charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Szorcsik and Melanie McConnell's sunroom was scheduled to be finished in May of 2021. It...
Evansville CEO charged with felony home improvement fraud
One person dead after collision on Hwy 54
OPD arrests man in connection to 4 gas station armed robberies
OPD arrests man in connection to 4 gas station armed robberies
Jessica Parrott and her children
EVSC parents worry about new mask policy
Rising costs of supplies have put a strain on Tri-State restaurants and angered some of their...
Evansville restaurant responds to increasing costs

Latest News

Lyles Station Historic School and Museum held an event in honor of Black History Month on...
‘We are survivors’: Lyles Station commemorates 100th anniversary
Retired race car driver Al Unser Jr. makes pit stop in Evansville
Retired race car driver Al Unser Jr. makes pit stop in Evansville
‘We are survivors’: Lyles Station commemorates 100th anniversary
‘We are survivors’: Lyles Station commemorates 100th anniversary
Indiana University announces masks optional for all campuses
Indiana University announces masks optional for all campuses