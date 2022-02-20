Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

UE Swimming & Diving Wraps up 2022 MVC Championships

Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team secured its third-straight victory in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.(Source: UE Athletics)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, IA. (WFIE) - The 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Swimming & Diving Championships wrapped up on Saturday night with four members of the University of Evansville earning honorable mention all-MVC honors, as seniors Jessie Steele (Houston, Texas/Klein), Fae Keighley (Johannesburg, South Africa), and Maggie Franz (Mundelein, Ill./Mundelein) and junior Sage Moore (Lexington, Ohio/Lexington) all garnered all-Valley laurels.

Steele earned honorable mention all-MVC honors by placing fourth overall in the 100-yard Freestyle with a personal-best time of 50.39, cutting over six-tenths of a second off of her career-best time and moving her into the third-fastest position in UE history. Franz placed sixth and Keighley placed eighth in the three-meter diving competition with scores of 236.00 and 225.95, respectively, to earn honorable mention all-MVC honors. While Moore finished eighth in the conference in the 200-yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:20.59 to earn honorable mention all-MVC honors.

“This was a great way to close out the Valley Championships, with the highlight of the night being Jessie finishing fourth in the 100 free with a big drop in time,” said UE head swimming coach Stuart Wilson. “Overall, the team has been great all season, and it is a fitting way to end the year by going out with a bang!

“I want to thank our seniors for representing UE with heart and pride! You made a mark on the program, and I know that every one of them will be successful in their next step in life.”

Overall, Evansville produced one first team all-MVC performer in junior Maya Cunningham (Yakima, Wash./Eisenhower) and eight honorable mention all-MVC competitors at the 2022 Valley Championships. Evansville also had success in the Valley’s “B Finals” for a majority of the week, and that continued on Saturday, as both Cunningham and junior Sarah Jahns (Lilburn, Ga./Parkview) won the “B Finals” races in the 200-yard Butterfly and 200-yard Backstroke events, respectively.

While the main portion of the 2022 swimming and diving season concluded Saturday night with the MVC Championships, a select few Purple Aces have qualified to compete in the CSCAA National Invitational Championship, which will take place in March in Elkhart, Indiana. A full list of competitors for the NIC will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis Szorcsik and Melanie McConnell's sunroom was scheduled to be finished in May of 2021. It...
Evansville CEO charged with felony home improvement fraud
Jessica Parrott and her children
EVSC parents worry about new mask policy
One person dead after collision on Hwy 54
OPD arrests man in connection to 4 gas station armed robberies
OPD arrests man in connection to 4 gas station armed robberies
CenterPoint Energy warns customers of scam calls

Latest News

Aces softball
Aces Softball Earns Split, with Walk-Off Win, Saturday
USI Softball
USI Softball Sweeps Two Games in Smyrna, including one win over KWC
Valparaiso (11-5) vs. Evansville (6-19) men’s basketball highlights.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Highlights: Valparaiso vs. UE
Girls H.S. Basketball 2A Semistate Finals: University vs. Forest Park
Girls H.S. Basketball 2A Semistate Finals: University vs. Forest Park