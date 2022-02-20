UE Baseball Rallies Late, but comes up Short at N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team rallied for two runs each in the eighth and ninth innings on Saturday, and had the go-ahead run at the plate in the final frame, but ultimately the #10 NC State Wolfpack held off the Purple Aces, 6-4, at Doak Field at Dail Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

”It is tough what our club did today coming off of the type of game yesterday was, where nothing went right,” said UE baseball coach Wes Carroll. “I was proud of how we showed up to the yard loose today and competed hard for the full nine innings.”

“Nick Smith had a great start against a very special lineup and gave us a chance today. Our offense fought back into it late with some great at-bats to have a chance with the go-ahead run at the plate.”

NC State jumped to a 6-0 lead with two runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth, coming courtesy of freshman first baseman Tommy White’s fourth home run of the series – a grand slam to center field. Evansville would answer back though with a two-run home run by senior first baseman Tanner Craig (Scottsburg, Ind./Austin) in the eighth inning to cut the lead to 6-2.

Then, in the ninth inning, freshman Ty Rumsey (Evansville, Ind./North) delivered a one-out triple to kick-start a final threat for UE. Sophomore shortstop Simon Scherry (Santa Claus, Ind./Heritage Hills) followed with a walk, and advanced to second with two outs, before graduate senior Evan Berkey (Laquinta, Calif./CSU – Bakersfield) produced a two-run single to cut the NC State lead to 6-4.

Senior designated hitter Eric Roberts (Hamilton, Ohio/Hamilton) was able to reach base via an error to put runners on the corners with two out, but NC State relief pitcher Logan Whitaker got Craig to fly out to right field to end the threat and the contest.

Smith (0-1) was the tough-luck loser for UE after giving up just two runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings of work. Reliever Canaan Silver (1-0) earned the victory by scattering two runs on two hits in 3.0 innings on the mound for the Wolfpack.

The two teams will conclude the series on Sunday afternoon as 12 noon central. Redshirt sophomore Shane Harris (Poseyville, Ind./North Posey) will get the start for the Purple Aces. Sunday’s game can be seen live on ACC Network Extra.

