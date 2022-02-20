Storm Come from behind, to Down Thunderbolts

MOLINE, IL. (WFIE) - After Evansville grabbed a 2-0 lead on Saturday night in the Quad Cities, the Storm answered with five unanswered goals to defeat the Thunderbolts by a 5-2 score. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Tuesday, February 22nd at 10:00am CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Brandon Lubin scored the first goal of the game with a power play strike at 10:21 of the first period from Matt MacKay and Mike Ferraro. The Thunderbolts extended the lead in the second period, thanks to a shorthanded goal from Cameron Cook at 6:28, unassisted. David Brancik responded for Quad City with a goal just over a minute later at 7:52 in four-on-four action, but the Thunderbolts held the 2-1 lead going into the third period.

The Storm first scored two goals 23 seconds apart, by Tommy Tsicos at 5:45 and Michael Moran at 6:08 of the third period to give Quad City their first lead of the night. Evansville came just short at tying the score minutes later when a puck rolled close enough over the Quad City goal line to get the goal judge to turn his light on, but after deliberation the goal was waived off. Denying Evansville another opportunity to tie the game, Quad City added a pair of empty net goals late in regulation to round out the 5-2 score.

Lubin and Cook finished with one goal each, while Brian Billett finished with 25 saves on 28 shots. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Saturday, March 5th at TaxSlayer Center.

