Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is reporting a major drug bust in Daviess County.

OPD officials say 36-year-old Skylar Riney was arrested on multiple charges.

According to a press release, officers entered Riney’s home on a search warrant Friday, and confiscated 11 pounds of marijuana, seven grams of meth, 180 fentanyl pills, six handguns, a shotgun and over $1,000 in cash. Police say three of the handguns were reported stolen.

Riney is currently being held in the Daviess County Jail on the following charges.

Six counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (enhancement) One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (enhancement) Three counts of receiving stolen property (firearm) One count trafficking in marijuana (over five pounds) 1st offense (enhancement) One count trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (over two grams of methamphetamine) (enhancement) One count trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) (enhancement) One count deliver or manufacture drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.