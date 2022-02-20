Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is reporting a major drug bust in Daviess County.
OPD officials say 36-year-old Skylar Riney was arrested on multiple charges.
According to a press release, officers entered Riney’s home on a search warrant Friday, and confiscated 11 pounds of marijuana, seven grams of meth, 180 fentanyl pills, six handguns, a shotgun and over $1,000 in cash. Police say three of the handguns were reported stolen.
Riney is currently being held in the Daviess County Jail on the following charges.
- Six counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (enhancement)
- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (enhancement)
- Three counts of receiving stolen property (firearm)
- One count trafficking in marijuana (over five pounds) 1st offense (enhancement)
- One count trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (over two grams of methamphetamine) (enhancement)
- One count trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) (enhancement)
- One count deliver or manufacture drug paraphernalia
