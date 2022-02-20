McNew, Eagle Bats Launch USI Baseball to Big Win over Young Harris

YOUNG HARRIS, GA. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball junior second baseman Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) launched a second inning grand slam to propel the Screaming Eagles to a 11-4 win at #26 Young Harris University Saturday afternoon in Georgia. The Eagles start the year 2-0, while Young Harris falls to 6-3.

After spotting the Mountain Lions a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, USI rallied with six runs in the top of the second. The Eagles started the second frame by cutting the deficit to one run, 3-2, when sophomore third baseman Nolan Cook (Evansville, Indiana) and senior shortstop Ethan Hunter (Terre Haute, Indiana) drove in both runs with back-to-back bases-loaded walks.

McNew followed and put the Eagles up for good with a grand slam over the left field wall to make the score 6-3. The home run was McNew’s first of the season and the 13th of his career at USI.

The score would remain 6-3 until the top of the sixth when the Eagles put a trio of runs across the plate to extend the margin to six runs. Junior right fielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) increased the lead to 7-3 with a RBI-single, while McNew drove in his fifth and sixth run of the game with a two-RBI single through the left side of the infield for the 9-3 lead.

USI and Young Harris would add a run each in the seventh with the Eagles closing out the scoring with a run in the eighth for the 11-4 win.

On the mound, sophomore right-hander Blake Ciuffetelli (Newburgh, Indiana) picked up the win in relief for the Eagles. Ciufetelli, who entered in the fifth, threw 2.1 innings, allowing one on two and striking out two.

Sophomore right-hander/designated hitter Trent Robinson (Louisville, Kentucky) started and got a no-decision for the Eagles. Robinson went 4.2 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits and a walk. He also struck out a pair of batters.

USI closed the contest with sophomore right-hander Nick Belcher (Owensboro, Kentucky) on the mound. The sophomore went two innings, giving up a hit and a walk.

Up Next for the Eagles:

The Eagles and the Mountain Lions conclude the three-game series Sunday at 11 a.m. (CST) in Young Harris, Georgia.

Following Sunday’s series finale, the Eagles come home to open the 2022 home schedule at the USI Baseball Field with a six-game homestand. USI will host Lake Erie College February 25-27 and Trevecca Nazarene University, the defending NCAA II Midwest Region champion, March 4-5.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.