Lady Panthers Pummel Trevecca down in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - All but one person scored for Kentucky Wesleyan as they pounced on Trevecca Nazarene early and ran away for the 73-49 win. Tahlia Walton shot 8-11 from the field and scored a team high 22 points in the win.

With the win the Panthers move to 16-9 (13-6 G-MAC) while Trevecca falls to 4-20 (3-15 G-MAC).

The teams went back-and-forth in the opening quarter, with Trevecca taking a 10-9 lead with 3:48 to go in the frame. Wesleyan then preceded to go on a 7-0 run to close the quarter, and after a Corina Conley three at the buzzer Wesleyan led 16-10.

Capped off by a three from Shiya Hoosier, Wesleyan opened up the second quarter on an 11-3 run to take a 27-13 lead two and a half minutes in. Tahlia Walton balled out in the second quarter, scoring 13 points in the frame, including the final four points of the quarter to give Wesleyan a 42-20 halftime lead.

Cali Nolot extended the Panther’s lead to 27 with five straight points to open the second half. Walton went on a personal 7-0 run in the middle of the third quarter and gave Wesleyan a 56-23 lead with 3:26 left in the quarter. Nolot and Walton scored 15 of Wesleyan’s 17 third quarter points and the Panthers went into the final 10 minutes up 59-32.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, three straight buckets from Emma Leis, Gracie Adams and Emma Johnson gave Wesleyan a 35-point lead, their largest of the game. The Panthers had no problems the rest of the quarter and went on to win 73-49.

Tahlia Walton led the way with 22 points, while Cali Nolot also hit double-figures with 14. Walton hauled in seven boards and Shiya Hoosier tallied three helpers.

KWC shot 28-63 (44.4%) from the field and 6-22 (27.3%) from behind the arc. TNU shot 16-49 (32.7%) from the field and 6-22 (27.3%) from three. Both teams shot 6-22 from three and 11-15 from the free throw line, but Wesleyan scored 33 points off 25 Trevecca turnovers.

The Panthers will head home next week when they host the Lake Erie Storm on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

