KWC Men Dominate Trevecca, in Saturday Win

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan jumped out to a 12-0 lead early against Trevecca Nazarene and never looked back, cruising to a 70-50 win over the Trojans. The balance of the Panthers was on full display as KWC put four of their guys in double-figures, with Ben Sisson leading the way with 16.

Fueled by four three-pointers by Jordan Roland, Kentucky Wesleyan started out 7-for-9 from the field and quickly led TNU 18-5. Nathan Boyle kept the three-point trend going a few minutes later, hitting a three to give Wesleyan a big 16 point lead just under nine minutes into the game. After Trevecca cut it to a seven point lead with five minutes left in the half, Wesleyan closed on a 9-0 run to take a 40-24 lead into the half.

The opened the second half picking up right where they left off, scoring seven quick points thanks to two layups from Ben Sisson and a three from Wyatt Battaile. Just five minutes into the second half Sisson gave Wesleyan a 25 point lead on a huge dunk off the dish from JoMel Boyd. Wesleyan only let the lead get below 20 once the rest of the game and cruised for the big 70-50 win.

Ben Sisson led the way with 16 points, his highest scoring output since a 20 point game against East-West in November. Jordan Roland finished with 13 while Wyatt Battaile and Antonio Thomas each tallied 11. Roland, Battaile, Jamil Wilson and JoMel Boyd each notched six boards while Battaile led the way with five assists.

Wesleyan shot 25-60 (41.7%) from the field and 11-33 (33.3%) from three. Trevecca Nazarene shot 20-63 (31.7%) from the field and 8-30 (26.7%) from behind the arc.

Despite Trevecca having two 7-footers on the roster, Wesleyan outscored the Trojans 22-20 in the paint.

Kentucky Wesleyan will conclude their season on Thursday, Feb. 24 when they host Lake Erie for senior day. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m.

