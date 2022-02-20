Baumann; Sollars, Repeat as State Champs, at IHSAA Wrestling State Finals
INDIANAPLIS. (WFIE) - The IHSAA high school wrestling season reached its climax this weekend, with the 84th edition of its state championships! Several southwest Indiana wrestlers made it to Indianapolis, but just two wrestled for a state championship. Both were from Mater Dei: Brody Baumann and Gabe Sollars.
Baumann defeated Eastern Greentown’s Brodie Porter, 14-2, to win his second straight state title, in the 170-pound weight class. Two matches later, Sollars stepped to the mat, and pinned West Lafayette’s Connor Barket, in the 2nd period, to defend his state championship, at the 195-pound level.
For Baumann, his state title capped off an undefeated season, as he finished his senior year, a perfect 39-0. Sollars finished his season 42-2, as he capped off his career with another title.
There were plenty of other southwest Indiana wrestlers who made it to this weekend’s state finals, so below are the top 8 places for each weight class.
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Gavin Jendreas of Crown Point
3rd Place - Nathan Smith of Southport
4th Place - Jalen May of Peru
5th Place - Jeffrey Bailey of River Forest.
6th Place - Luke Rioux of Avon
7th Place - Isaiah Schaefer of Mater Dei
8th Place - Levi Johns of Bluffton
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Ashton Jackson of LaPorte
2nd Place - Preston Haines of Brownsburg
3rd Place - Evan Dickey of Indianapolis Cathedral
4th Place - Johnny Cortez of Lake Central
5th Place - Evan Seng of Mater Dei
6th Place - Trevor Schammert of Hobart
7th Place - Jackson Heaston of Indian Creek
8th Place - Eddie Goss of Center Grove
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central.
2nd Place - Toby Billerman of Perry Meridian
3rd Place - Braxton Vest of Westfield.
4th Place - Hayden Brady of Garrett
5th Place - Isaac Ruble of Bellmont
6th Place - Neil Mosier of Delta
7th Place - Hayden DeMarco of Chesterton
8th Place - Lane Gilbert of Sullivan
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Logan Frazier of Crown Point
2nd Place - Joey Buttler of Whiteland Community.
3rd Place - Matteo Vargo of Penn
4th Place - Blake Wolf of East Central
5th Place - Aidan Sprague of East Noble
6th Place - Braden Haines of Brownsburg
7th Place - David Maldonado of Merrillville
8th Place - Ka`Mari`Yon Nelson of Castle
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Zeke Seltzer of Indianapolis Cathedral
2nd Place - Anthony Bahl of Crown Point
3rd Place - Cheaney Schoeff of Avon
4th Place - Elijah Anthony of Frankfort
5th Place - Wyatt Krejsa of Center Grove
6th Place - Eleazar Walker of Mishawaka
7th Place - Dylan Stroud of Manchester
8th Place - Logan Uhlman of Adams Central
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jesse Mendez of Crown Point
2nd Place - Cole Solomey of Kankakee Valley
3rd Place - Ashton Hayhurst of Castle
4th Place - Gavin Garcia of Brownsburg
5th Place - Bryce Lowery of Roncalli
6th Place - Julius Gerencser of Daleville
7th Place - Cameron Clark of Jay County
8th Place - Dillon Tuttle of Delta
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Hayden Watson of Center Grove
2nd Place - Rider Searcy of East Central
3rd Place - Aidan Torres of Chesterton
4th Place - Matthew Koontz of Perry Meridian
5th Place - Toby Abbott of Cowan
6th Place - Brody Arthur of Oak Hill
7th Place - Benjamin Miller of Lakeland
8th Place - Blaze Garcia of Brownsburg
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - Samuel Goin of Crown Point
2nd Place - Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South
3rd Place - Tyler Jones of Warren Central.
4th Place - Kody Glithero of Roncalli
5th Place - Nick Cicciarelli of Brownsburg
6th Place - Mitchell Betz of Western.
7th Place - Anthony Rinehart of Zionsville
8th Place - Hunter May of Mater Dei
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - J Conway of Floyd Central
2nd Place - Kade Law of Columbus East
3rd Place - Landon Boe of Avon
4th Place - Cody Goodwin of Crown Point
5th Place - Duke Myers of Bellmont
6th Place - Logan Farnell of Maconaquah
7th Place - Kaden Lone of NorthWood
8th Place - Jared Landez of Carroll (Fort Wayne)
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Brody Baumann of Mater Dei
2nd Place - Brodie Porter of Eastern (Greentown)
3rd Place - Aiden Farmer of Memorial
4th Place - Ben Phillips of Charlestown
5th Place - Landon Buchanan of Jimtown
6th Place - Connor Svantner of Valparaiso.
7th Place - JJ Braun of Indianapolis Cathedral
8th Place - Eli Johnson of Norwell
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - Drake Buchanan of Center Grove
2nd Place - Orlando Cruz of Crown Point
3rd Place - Gunner Henry of Brownsburg
4th Place - De`Alcapon Veazy of Fort Wayne Snider
5th Place - Reid Schroeder of Southridge
6th Place - Jacob Simpson of Hobart
7th Place - Luke Hansen of Roncalli
8th Place - Evan Tilton of Hamilton Heights
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - Gabe Sollars of Mater Dei
2nd Place - Connor Barket of West Lafayette.
3rd Place - Aataevon Jordan of Franklin Central
4th Place - Gage DeMarco of Chesterton
5th Place - William Clark of Crown Point
6th Place - John Purdy of Castle
7th Place - Wyatt Willman of North Posey
8th Place - Samuel Saunders of Terre Haute North
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Christian Carroll of New Prairie
2nd Place - Juan Grange of Penn
3rd Place - Nate Critchfield of Mater Dei
4th Place - Paul Clark of Crown Point
5th Place - Blake Heyerly of Adams Central
6th Place - Brady Beck of Rochester Community
7th Place - Jackson Weingart of Indianapolis Cathedral
8th Place - Chance Harris of Fort Wayne Concordia
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - Marshall Fishback of Rochester Community
2nd Place - Mihail Platonov of Westfield.
3rd Place - Leighton Jones of Brownsburg
4th Place - Jacob Johnson of Franklin Community
5th Place - Hosia Smith of Indianapolis Cathedral
6th Place - Brayden Jellison of Elkhart
7th Place - Hunter Whitenack of New Prairie
8th Place - Ashton Hartwell of Columbus East
--FINAL TEAM SCOES--
1. Crown Point 178.0
2. Brownsburg 105.0
3. Mater Dei 93.0
4. Center Grove 65.0
5. Indianapolis Cathedral 58.5
6. Warren Central 43.0
7. Avon 37.0
7. Penn 37.0
9. Chesterton 34.0
10. New Prairie 33.5
11. East Central 33.0
11. Westfield 33.0
13. Perry Meridian 31.5
14. Rochester Community 30.0
14. Indianapolis Roncalli 30.0
16. Castle 26.0
29. Memorial 13.0
40. Southridge 10.0
45. North Posey 8.0
