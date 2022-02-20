Baumann; Sollars, Repeat as State Champs, at IHSAA Wrestling State Finals

INDIANAPLIS. (WFIE) - The IHSAA high school wrestling season reached its climax this weekend, with the 84th edition of its state championships! Several southwest Indiana wrestlers made it to Indianapolis, but just two wrestled for a state championship. Both were from Mater Dei: Brody Baumann and Gabe Sollars.

Baumann defeated Eastern Greentown’s Brodie Porter, 14-2, to win his second straight state title, in the 170-pound weight class. Two matches later, Sollars stepped to the mat, and pinned West Lafayette’s Connor Barket, in the 2nd period, to defend his state championship, at the 195-pound level.

For Baumann, his state title capped off an undefeated season, as he finished his senior year, a perfect 39-0. Sollars finished his season 42-2, as he capped off his career with another title.

There were plenty of other southwest Indiana wrestlers who made it to this weekend’s state finals, so below are the top 8 places for each weight class.

--106 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Gavin Jendreas of Crown Point

3rd Place - Nathan Smith of Southport

4th Place - Jalen May of Peru

5th Place - Jeffrey Bailey of River Forest.

6th Place - Luke Rioux of Avon

7th Place - Isaiah Schaefer of Mater Dei

8th Place - Levi Johns of Bluffton

--113 POUNDS--

1st Place - Ashton Jackson of LaPorte

2nd Place - Preston Haines of Brownsburg

3rd Place - Evan Dickey of Indianapolis Cathedral

4th Place - Johnny Cortez of Lake Central

5th Place - Evan Seng of Mater Dei

6th Place - Trevor Schammert of Hobart

7th Place - Jackson Heaston of Indian Creek

8th Place - Eddie Goss of Center Grove

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Kyrel Leavell of Warren Central.

2nd Place - Toby Billerman of Perry Meridian

3rd Place - Braxton Vest of Westfield.

4th Place - Hayden Brady of Garrett

5th Place - Isaac Ruble of Bellmont

6th Place - Neil Mosier of Delta

7th Place - Hayden DeMarco of Chesterton

8th Place - Lane Gilbert of Sullivan

--126 POUNDS--

1st Place - Logan Frazier of Crown Point

2nd Place - Joey Buttler of Whiteland Community.

3rd Place - Matteo Vargo of Penn

4th Place - Blake Wolf of East Central

5th Place - Aidan Sprague of East Noble

6th Place - Braden Haines of Brownsburg

7th Place - David Maldonado of Merrillville

8th Place - Ka`Mari`Yon Nelson of Castle

--132 POUNDS--

1st Place - Zeke Seltzer of Indianapolis Cathedral

2nd Place - Anthony Bahl of Crown Point

3rd Place - Cheaney Schoeff of Avon

4th Place - Elijah Anthony of Frankfort

5th Place - Wyatt Krejsa of Center Grove

6th Place - Eleazar Walker of Mishawaka

7th Place - Dylan Stroud of Manchester

8th Place - Logan Uhlman of Adams Central

--138 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jesse Mendez of Crown Point

2nd Place - Cole Solomey of Kankakee Valley

3rd Place - Ashton Hayhurst of Castle

4th Place - Gavin Garcia of Brownsburg

5th Place - Bryce Lowery of Roncalli

6th Place - Julius Gerencser of Daleville

7th Place - Cameron Clark of Jay County

8th Place - Dillon Tuttle of Delta

--145 POUNDS--

1st Place - Hayden Watson of Center Grove

2nd Place - Rider Searcy of East Central

3rd Place - Aidan Torres of Chesterton

4th Place - Matthew Koontz of Perry Meridian

5th Place - Toby Abbott of Cowan

6th Place - Brody Arthur of Oak Hill

7th Place - Benjamin Miller of Lakeland

8th Place - Blaze Garcia of Brownsburg

--152 POUNDS--

1st Place - Samuel Goin of Crown Point

2nd Place - Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South

3rd Place - Tyler Jones of Warren Central.

4th Place - Kody Glithero of Roncalli

5th Place - Nick Cicciarelli of Brownsburg

6th Place - Mitchell Betz of Western.

7th Place - Anthony Rinehart of Zionsville

8th Place - Hunter May of Mater Dei

--160 POUNDS--

1st Place - J Conway of Floyd Central

2nd Place - Kade Law of Columbus East

3rd Place - Landon Boe of Avon

4th Place - Cody Goodwin of Crown Point

5th Place - Duke Myers of Bellmont

6th Place - Logan Farnell of Maconaquah

7th Place - Kaden Lone of NorthWood

8th Place - Jared Landez of Carroll (Fort Wayne)

--170 POUNDS--

1st Place - Brody Baumann of Mater Dei

2nd Place - Brodie Porter of Eastern (Greentown)

3rd Place - Aiden Farmer of Memorial

4th Place - Ben Phillips of Charlestown

5th Place - Landon Buchanan of Jimtown

6th Place - Connor Svantner of Valparaiso.

7th Place - JJ Braun of Indianapolis Cathedral

8th Place - Eli Johnson of Norwell

--182 POUNDS--

1st Place - Drake Buchanan of Center Grove

2nd Place - Orlando Cruz of Crown Point

3rd Place - Gunner Henry of Brownsburg

4th Place - De`Alcapon Veazy of Fort Wayne Snider

5th Place - Reid Schroeder of Southridge

6th Place - Jacob Simpson of Hobart

7th Place - Luke Hansen of Roncalli

8th Place - Evan Tilton of Hamilton Heights

--195 POUNDS--

1st Place - Gabe Sollars of Mater Dei

2nd Place - Connor Barket of West Lafayette.

3rd Place - Aataevon Jordan of Franklin Central

4th Place - Gage DeMarco of Chesterton

5th Place - William Clark of Crown Point

6th Place - John Purdy of Castle

7th Place - Wyatt Willman of North Posey

8th Place - Samuel Saunders of Terre Haute North

--220 POUNDS--

1st Place - Christian Carroll of New Prairie

2nd Place - Juan Grange of Penn

3rd Place - Nate Critchfield of Mater Dei

4th Place - Paul Clark of Crown Point

5th Place - Blake Heyerly of Adams Central

6th Place - Brady Beck of Rochester Community

7th Place - Jackson Weingart of Indianapolis Cathedral

8th Place - Chance Harris of Fort Wayne Concordia

--285 POUNDS--

1st Place - Marshall Fishback of Rochester Community

2nd Place - Mihail Platonov of Westfield.

3rd Place - Leighton Jones of Brownsburg

4th Place - Jacob Johnson of Franklin Community

5th Place - Hosia Smith of Indianapolis Cathedral

6th Place - Brayden Jellison of Elkhart

7th Place - Hunter Whitenack of New Prairie

8th Place - Ashton Hartwell of Columbus East

--FINAL TEAM SCOES--

1. Crown Point 178.0

2. Brownsburg 105.0

3. Mater Dei 93.0

4. Center Grove 65.0

5. Indianapolis Cathedral 58.5

6. Warren Central 43.0

7. Avon 37.0

7. Penn 37.0

9. Chesterton 34.0

10. New Prairie 33.5

11. East Central 33.0

11. Westfield 33.0

13. Perry Meridian 31.5

14. Rochester Community 30.0

14. Indianapolis Roncalli 30.0

16. Castle 26.0

29. Memorial 13.0

40. Southridge 10.0

45. North Posey 8.0

