Alert for heavy rain and storms Monday night into Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful but breezy day across the Tri-State. The windy and warmer weather continues into the start of the workweek, but I have added a new Alert Day for heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and a little breezy, although not as windy as it was during the day today. Our winds will be from the south at around 6 to 8 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph. That will help keep our temperatures mild, only falling into the low 40s overnight.

The flow of warm air continues on Monday with winds from the south at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. That will push our temperatures into the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon. The clouds will quickly increase throughout the day Monday as a low pressure system and its associated cold front approach our region from the northwest. A few spotty showers are possible Monday afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry until Monday night.

Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible Monday night, but our best chance of rain is Tuesday. An isolated strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out, but any severe storms that develop Monday night or Tuesday will most likely stay to our south-southwest.

Our main concern will be the risk of flooding. Our area is still drying out from all the rain we got at the end of last week, and we could pick up another 1.5 to 3 inches of rain from Monday night through Tuesday evening. There is a Flood Watch in place for most of our western Kentucky county from midnight Monday night until midnight Tuesday night.

Even with all that rain, winds coming from the south-southwest at around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 to 35 mph will keep our high temperatures in the mid 60s Tuesday. However, once that cold front moves through Tuesday evening, colder air will take over, and our high temperatures will drop back into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.

A low pressure system moving through to our southeast will bring us another round of rain, and possibly some wintry mix Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday. Some minor snow and ice accumulation may be possible, but it looks like the best chance of accumulation will stay to our northwest. That is a system we will be keeping a close eye on in the coming days.

