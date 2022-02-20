Aces Softball Earns Split, with Walk-Off Win, Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WFIE) - Jenna Nink hit a walk-off single to give the University of Evansville softball team a 2-1 win over Middle Tennessee State to earn a split on Saturday in the second day of the Easton Bama Bash.

Game 1 – #8 Virginia Tech 5, UE 1

Facing another top ten squad, the Purple Aces held strong against Virginia Tech to open the day. The Hokies broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third when Cameron Fagan and Ally Repko each had RBIs. Three more Virginia Tech runs came home in the fourth with a 2-run single from Kelsey Brown extending the lead to 5-0.

Marah Wood got the Aces on the board in the top half of the seventh, scoring Paige McAllister, who came in to run for Alyssa Barela. Jenna Nink added a single in the inning before the Hokies avoided any further damage to take the 5-1 decision. UE had three hits with Jessica Fehr, Nink and Wood picking them up. McAllister threw the complete game, giving up five earned runs in six frames. Keely Rochard picked up the win for the Hokies, striking out 11 in five innings.

Game 2 – UE 2, Middle Tennessee State 1

Middle Tennessee State picked up a single hit in each of the opening three frames and Izzy Vetter had the answer each time, keeping the game scoreless. Evansville had its first big scoring threat in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with one out. Haley Woolf picked up the Aces first hit of the day and Alex Barnaby drew a walk, but a pair of strikeouts ended the threat.

Evansville’s persistence paid off in the fifth when Marah Wood hit an RBI single to bring in Jessica Fehr, who walked to lead off the inning. UE held the lead until the top of the seventh when the Blue Raiders rallied, scoring the tying run on a sacrifice fly. Evansville went down in order to complete the 7th inning before Vetter had a 1-2-3 inning to start off the eighth.

Just when it looked like the game would move on to the 9th, Alexa Davis came through with a 2-out triple to give the Aces some life. Mackenzie McFeron and Jessica Fehr earned walks to load the bases for Nink. She came through with the game-winning single to left field to give Evansville its sixth win of the season.

Sunday morning will see the Aces complete the Easton Bama Bash with an 11 a.m. rematch against #8 Virginia Tech.

