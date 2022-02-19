Sunny and warmer Sunday, active week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After highs in the 30s the past couple of days, it is hard to believe the 60s are just around the corner! Unfortunately, those warmer temperatures will also come with quite a bit of rain and another cool down.

Tonight, our skies will remain clear as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s.

Sunday will be another day filled with sunshine, but it will also be breezy with warmer air blowing in from the south at around 6 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. That flow of southerly air paired with sunny skies will push our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon!

Sunday night will be clear with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and a gentle breeze from the south.

The winds will pick up again on Monday, coming from the south at around 8 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That will help our temperatures climb into the low 60s Monday afternoon. Tuesday may be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

However, a cold front will also approach our region on Monday, so the clouds will quickly increase throughout the day, and a few spotty showers are possible Monday afternoon and evening. We may even see a few thunderstorms as our rain chances increase Monday night.

The bulk of the rain will fall on Tuesday. That is when the cold front will actually pass through the Tri-State. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the first half of the day.

I cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated severe storm, but it looks like the best chance of severe weather will stay south of the Tri-State. Much like our last big weather maker, the primary concern with this system seems to be the risk of flooding. Most of the Tri-State will pick up 1.5 to 3 inches of rain from Monday night through Tuesday.

We get a very brief break from the rain on Wednesday, although the passage of that cold front will knock our high temperatures back into the upper 30s to low 40s. Then, a low pressure system passing to our southeast will bring us more rain starting Wednesday night and continuing throughout the day on Thursday. We may also see snow or wintry mix in at some point Thursday, but the best chance of accumulating snow will be to our northwest.

