Indiana University announces masks optional for all campuses

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana University announced Friday that masks will be optional on all campuses starting March 4.

Officials say the decision comes as new Covid-19 cases on campus, and around the state, are going down.

Classrooms, residences halls, dining halls and athletic venues are just a few examples of indoor spaces where masks will be optional.

They say masks will still be required in health-care settings and research spaces.

School leaders say the university will continue to hand out KN-95 and N-95 masks.

