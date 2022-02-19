Indiana University announces masks optional for all campuses

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana University announced Friday that masks will be optional on all campuses starting March 4.

Officials say the decision comes as new Covid-19 cases on campus, and around the state, are going down.

Classrooms, residences halls, dining halls and athletic venues are just a few examples of indoor spaces where masks will be optional.

They say masks will still be required in health-care settings and research spaces.

School leaders say the university will continue to hand out KN-95 and N-95 masks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.