EVSC parents worry about new mask policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, following Indiana guidelines, made masks optional for their students on Feb.16, bringing smiles to many.

[Related Story: EVSC makes masks optional]

However, not all are as fortunate.

Jessica Parrott is a mother of two with one of her kids, Alice, in the second grade attending a school in EVSC system.

Jessica says her second child, Smith, is immunocompromised with Hirschsprung’s disease and has spent over 100 days in in-patient hospital visits.

If Smith were to catch COVID, it could be fatal. The same goes for many different diseases.

Being immunocompromised makes almost anything dangerous, but COVID makes things especially tricky.

When Alice’s classmates were all wearing masks alongside her, Jessica wasn’t worried. However, even though she herself recognizes the excitement that comes with finally taking the masks off, her and her family can’t afford to.

“Believe me, I hate them too, but we don’t have a choice,” said Jessica, “wearing a mask is not a big deal when it comes to our situation.”

In Jessica’s mind, putting on a mask is the least she can do to keep her kids safe. She was taking the necessary precautions with Alice as well, doing everything that she can to ensure that her daughter was as safe as her son.

Then, she received the call that had many jumping for joy.

“It was devastating. I literally called the unit office and emailed her guidance counselor that day asking about this, and they both assured me this was not going to happen,” said Jessica.

At that point Jessica felt she had no choice. She pulled Alice from school.

If Alice were to come home and give Smith COVID, or even another disease that could spread without masks on, it could be fatal.

“We have spent over 100 days in-patient this year, and we just, you know, I feel like day by day. He has appointments every week, so this is just, it’s going to be hard for me to, you know, take care of her too. I feel like right now I have to choose, and it sucks,” said Jessica.

Alice wishes that she could be back at school, but she’s spent time with her family at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, looking over Smith. She knows that what he has is serious, and she’ll do anything to protect her baby brother.

“My favorite subject is science,” said Alice with a giggle, “dad’s my math teacher, then she’s my reading teacher, what about my other teachers?”

Jessica said that she would absolutely send Alice back to school if they were to put on masks again. However, Smith has got surgery in two short weeks, and now more than ever, she can’t risk it.

“Everybody that wants to be happy about this can be happy that your kids don’t have to wear masks, but it’s at my kid’s cost,” said Jessica.

For now, the family continues living in what they call their “cracker box”, isolating themselves and waiting on Smith’s next operation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.