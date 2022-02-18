Birthday Club
Unity concert being held this weekend for Black History Month

Unity concert being held this weekend for Black History Month
By Jessica Costello
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An area church is holding a unity concert this weekend to celebrate Black History Month.

Crossroads Christian Church is partnering with United Churches of Evansville to hold a Unity concert on Sunday.

Church leaders will be bringing in several musical artists, including local rapper Aero Ju, Marcellus Barnes & the Voice of Triumph, and Geroge Dean and the Gospel Four.

Crossroads leaders say this opportunity was presented to them when Pastor Richard Barnes of East View Missionary Baptist Church wanted to hold a concert there, but leaders decided to hold a concert in unity, instead.

State Farm is the main sponsor of this event, opening it up to anyone who wants to come.

There will be a love offering during the concert and 100% of that money will go towards the educational enrichment outreach program at the Evansville African American Museum.

In addition to that, State Farm is committing to match dollar for dollar for what is donated on Sunday.

Although this is the first event of its kind at Crossroads, they’re hoping this sparks more opportunities for unity, relationship building and growth.

“Honestly we are so divided in our community, in our nation, in our state and we just want to do something to bring people together to take those baby steps to build relationships and understanding,” said John Heflick, outreach lead at Crossroads.

This will all kick off on Sunday starting at 5 p.m.

