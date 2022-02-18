Three Castle juniors advance to IHSAA state wrestling championships

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three wrestlers from Castle High School punched their tickets to state.

At 126 pounds, K.T. Nelson finished the semi-state round in third place, Ashton Hayhurst finished second at 138 pounds, while John Purdy got second at 195 pounds.

On Thursday, the Knights were celebrated in a send-off by the high school as they pulled out of town. All three wrestlers agreed this weekend is one they will never forget.

“It’s a great atmosphere, good experience for sure,” Purdy said. “I went and watched state finals all throughout my childhood, so I’ve seen it before and I’ve been there. Hoping we can get under the lights this weekend.”

“It’s always a great experience, especially when you punch that ticket and knowing that you’re going up to [Indianapolis], and being able to wrestle in front of all your friends and family - being able to represent your team,” Hayhurst said.

“I was scared going into the match, I’m not gonna lie, but after winning it - I just felt like I was on top of the world, I’m going back to state again. It’s a huge blessing,” Nelson said. “Me and my dad put in a lot of work for me to get here.”

