Second farm tests positive with avian influenza in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A second poultry farm in Dubois County was confirmed positive with avian influenza on Thursday.

Though it’s unclear at the moment which commercial poultry farms are affected by this disease, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second farm as positive on Wednesday, according to their Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza tracker site.

As of the update at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, there are three affected premises in Indiana, and two affected counties.

The control area that’s under quarantine has 18 total commercial flocks, primarily in Dubois County. However, this also covers a small northern portion of Spencer County.

BOAH staff are still reaching out to those who own poultry in smaller amounts. They are offering free testing of poultry in Dubois County, and have begun sampling flocks already.

To receive this testing, citizens can contact BOAH at (317)-544-2387.

“BOAH is currently working alongside multiple state and federal partners to respond to this event, including Indiana Department of Health, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and USDA Veterinary Services and Farm Service Agency,” according to the BOAH “Situation Update #3″ press release.

There are also pending test results for a farm in Greene County.

