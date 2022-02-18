Posey Co. fire departments getting new equipment

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - All fire departments in Posey County are getting new equipment.

The Black Township Fire Department received new Lucas 3 CPR devices.

They say they were bought by the county commissioners and council with COVID money.

The device takes the place of doing manual CPR compressions.

Officials at Black Township Fire say the devices will save lives.

They also wrote on their Facebook page that all county fire departments received these new devices.

