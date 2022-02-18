Owensboro police investigating after home, vehicle shot

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after a home and vehicle were shot Thursday night.

It happened in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Officials say a home was shot once but a vehicle was hit multiple times.

They tell us both had people inside.

Luckily, officers say no one was hurt.

You’re asked to call police if you have any information about this.

Owensboro police have responded to several “firearm discharge” calls since the beginning of the year.

