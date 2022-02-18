Owensboro Community Technical College hosts Afghanistan history talk.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday night, Owensboro Community and Technical College welcomed guest speaker Aleena Jun Nawabi to give a presentation on Afghanistan’s history.

Nawabi came to the United States from Afghanistan at two years old as a burn victim.

“The Soviets, unfortunately, they used to go around suppressing the people into submission by taking the youngest child and boiling them with like hot oil, water, whatever,” she explained.

In the years since, Nawabi has established herself working to help Afghan refugees in southern California.

She explained the hundreds of refugees that recently came to Owensboro are dealing with a shocking situation.

“[Refugees’] vision has always been America as this utopia of peace and greatness,” she said. “So when they come here and they experience maybe racism or something like that, it confuses a lot of Afghans.”

Her lesson comes less than a month after three refugees in Owensboro were attacked with pepper spray.

Nawabi said for many refugees, life was better in Afghanistan than the lives they have in the United States, at least prior to the U.S. military’s withdrawal.

She said in many cases, being forced to flee has led them to America with nothing.

Professor Matt Alschbach, who organized the event, said it’s now important for Owensboro to understand where these people are coming from.

“These are people that assisted in the war on terror, and they’re just seeking safe refuge and a place that they can be happy and to care for their families,” he explained.

This is why they said a talk like the one held on Thursday is so important.

Nawabi says knowing the recent history of Afghanistan can be the key to helping refugees truly become a part of the community.

“There’s cultural competency that the Afghans need to learn about, and as well as the people that work for them, they need to learn about that too,” she said.

The talk was open to the public and was attended by a few dozen Owensboro residents.

