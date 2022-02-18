Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Owensboro Community Technical College hosts Afghanistan history talk

Owensboro Community Technical College hosts Afghanistan history talk.
Owensboro Community Technical College hosts Afghanistan history talk.(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday night, Owensboro Community and Technical College welcomed guest speaker Aleena Jun Nawabi to give a presentation on Afghanistan’s history.

Nawabi came to the United States from Afghanistan at two years old as a burn victim.

“The Soviets, unfortunately, they used to go around suppressing the people into submission by taking the youngest child and boiling them with like hot oil, water, whatever,” she explained.

In the years since, Nawabi has established herself working to help Afghan refugees in southern California.

She explained the hundreds of refugees that recently came to Owensboro are dealing with a shocking situation.

“[Refugees’] vision has always been America as this utopia of peace and greatness,” she said. “So when they come here and they experience maybe racism or something like that, it confuses a lot of Afghans.”

Her lesson comes less than a month after three refugees in Owensboro were attacked with pepper spray.

Nawabi said for many refugees, life was better in Afghanistan than the lives they have in the United States, at least prior to the U.S. military’s withdrawal.

She said in many cases, being forced to flee has led them to America with nothing.

Professor Matt Alschbach, who organized the event, said it’s now important for Owensboro to understand where these people are coming from.

“These are people that assisted in the war on terror, and they’re just seeking safe refuge and a place that they can be happy and to care for their families,” he explained.

This is why they said a talk like the one held on Thursday is so important.

Nawabi says knowing the recent history of Afghanistan can be the key to helping refugees truly become a part of the community.

“There’s cultural competency that the Afghans need to learn about, and as well as the people that work for them, they need to learn about that too,” she said.

The talk was open to the public and was attended by a few dozen Owensboro residents.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kenneth Langley. Right: Kelsey Wilson.
Affidavit: Over 80 grams of fentanyl found in home, Evansville couple arrested
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
Raven Young.
Evansville woman arrested in connection to 2021 overdose death
Shelly Stallings
Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

Windy conditions on Thursday evening resulted in several power outages and downed power lines...
Tri-State experiencing several power outages, downed power lines
Second farm tests positive with avian influenza in Dubois Co.
Second farm tests positive with avian influenza in Dubois Co.
Mater Dei High School names new president
Mater Dei High School names new president
Madisonville man arrested in sex abuse case
Madisonville man arrested in sex abuse case