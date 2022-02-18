OPD arrests man in connection to 4 gas station armed robberies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department arrested a man on Friday with four counts of robbery first degree.

OPD says Michael J. Huffines was charged after investigating four different armed robberies at Owensboro gas stations.

Detectives say they spent numerous hours interviewing people, collecting evidence and canvassing neighborhoods throughout the investigations.

According to a press release, probable cause was established that led to a search warrant on Huffines’ home.

While searching Huffines’ house, detectives say additional evidence was collected linking Huffines to each of the crimes.

