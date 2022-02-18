Birthday Club
OPD arrests man in connection to 4 gas station armed robberies

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department arrested a man on Friday with four counts of robbery first degree.

OPD says Michael J. Huffines was charged after investigating four different armed robberies at Owensboro gas stations.

Detectives say they spent numerous hours interviewing people, collecting evidence and canvassing neighborhoods throughout the investigations.

According to a press release, probable cause was established that led to a search warrant on Huffines’ home.

While searching Huffines’ house, detectives say additional evidence was collected linking Huffines to each of the crimes.

OPD says if you would like to submit an anonymous tip on these or any other crimes, you can do so with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

