One person dead after collision on Hwy 54

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One man has died after a crash on Highway 54 in Daviess County Tuesday afternoon.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says 92-year-old Thomas Garrett was turning off of Hwy 54 onto Bold Forbes Way when his vehicle was hit by a car traveling west.

DCSO also says Garrett wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Officials say Garrett was taken to Owensboro Regional Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

