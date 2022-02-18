Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Jeremy Tighe chili fundraiser this weekend

Jeremy Tighe memorial chili fundraiser this weekend
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The McCutchanville Fire Department will be serving up chili this weekend.

It’s all to remember their fallen firefighter, Jeremy Tighe.

It’s been 10 years since Tighe died in a truck accident on St. Joseph Avenue.

The fire department holds this fundraiser every year in his honor.

You can swing by and get your chili Saturday from 11 until 3 p.m.

It’s $20 per gallon or $10 dollars per half gallon.

You can also buy t-shirts and challenge coins for $20.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Young.
Evansville woman arrested in connection to 2021 overdose death
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. changes COVID requirements for schools
Armani Buckner.
Woman accused of breaking into downtown Evansville businesses
Trevor Duvall
Madisonville man arrested in sex abuse case
2 people facing federal drug charges are expected in court
Morganfield woman facing federal drug charges makes court appearance

Latest News

Hopkins Co. Disaster Recovery Center to close Friday
Jeremy Tighe memorial chili fundraiser this weekend.
Jeremy Tighe memorial chili fundraiser this weekend
Hopkins Co. Disaster Recovery Center to close Friday.
Hopkins Co. Disaster Recovery Center to close Friday
Lyles Station Historic School & Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary
Lyles Station Historic School & Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary