Jeremy Tighe chili fundraiser this weekend
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The McCutchanville Fire Department will be serving up chili this weekend.
It’s all to remember their fallen firefighter, Jeremy Tighe.
It’s been 10 years since Tighe died in a truck accident on St. Joseph Avenue.
The fire department holds this fundraiser every year in his honor.
You can swing by and get your chili Saturday from 11 until 3 p.m.
It’s $20 per gallon or $10 dollars per half gallon.
You can also buy t-shirts and challenge coins for $20.
