Jeremy Tighe chili fundraiser this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The McCutchanville Fire Department will be serving up chili this weekend.

It’s all to remember their fallen firefighter, Jeremy Tighe.

It’s been 10 years since Tighe died in a truck accident on St. Joseph Avenue.

The fire department holds this fundraiser every year in his honor.

You can swing by and get your chili Saturday from 11 until 3 p.m.

It’s $20 per gallon or $10 dollars per half gallon.

You can also buy t-shirts and challenge coins for $20.

