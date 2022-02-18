Ind. reports 6 new COVID deaths in the area

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and 99 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,674,269 cases and 21,667 deaths.

The map shows two new deaths in both Warrick and Perry counties, and one new death in both Vanderburgh and Posey counties.

It shows 86 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 41 new cases in Warrick County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Posey County, seven new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Perry County, and one new case in both Pike and Spencer counties.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 56,678 cases, 574 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,740 cases, 157 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,025 cases, 224 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,595 cases, 61 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,475 cases, 54 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,506 cases, 131 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,162 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,684 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.