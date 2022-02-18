Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Hoops Live Scoreboard, Week 7

Watch highlights on 14 Sports App at 10:35
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the...
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 25 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Hoops Live for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at...
Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.(WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Young.
Evansville woman arrested in connection to 2021 overdose death
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. changes COVID requirements for schools
Armani Buckner.
Woman accused of breaking into downtown Evansville businesses
Trevor Duvall
Madisonville man arrested in sex abuse case
Muhlenberg Co. deputy pleads not guilty to several charges.
Muhlenberg Co. deputy pleads not guilty to several charges

Latest News

Daviess County senior Devonte McCampbell wins Hoops Live POTW after double-double performance
Daviess County senior Devonte McCampbell wins Hoops Live POTW after double-double performance
Three wrestlers from Castle High School punched their tickets for the chance to compete this...
Three Castle juniors advance to IHSAA state wrestling championships
Six wrestlers representing Mater Dei at IHSAA wrestling state finals
Six wrestlers representing Mater Dei at IHSAA wrestling state finals
Daviess County senior Devonte McCampbell wins Hoops Live POTW after double-double performance
Daviess County senior Devonte McCampbell wins Hoops Live POTW after double-double performance