Frigid weekend, active weather next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and very cold on Friday with highs in the middle 30s. A frigid start to the weekend as Saturday morning’s lows dip into the lower 20s. Despite sunny skies, highs on Saturday will again hover near freezing. Winds will back around to the south on Sunday, forcing warmer air into the region. Highs on Sunday should notch the middle 50s. Active weather returns next week. Rain is likely late Monday night through Tuesday. Locally heavy rainfall may be a concern over the southern half of the Tri-State. Another system will bring rain on Thursday that will possibly transition to wintry precip on Thursday and Friday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out in the lower 60s. Highs revert to the lower 40s Wednesday-Friday while lows dig into the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.