Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 2/18
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Another person has been arrested in connection to an overdose death that happened last year. EPD officials say in some cases, it can take a while to find all of the people involved.

Henderson County Schools are joining the list of schools making masks optional. School officials are citing a low incident rate in the district.

The FDA is warning parents to double-check labels if they’re using powdered infant formula. Some products may be contaminated.

An event this weekend is bringing a new kind of talent to the stage. Jessica Costello breaks down the details.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

