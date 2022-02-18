Franklin St. Gumbo Cook Off set for Saturday
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Franklin Street is getting spicy this weekend.
It’s the Eighth annual Gumbo Cook Off.
You can stroll the street and sample gumbo from businesses.
They’ve partnered with a non-profit so bring your cash. You can donate to your favorite with the people’s choice at each location.
That goes from 1-4 Saturday afternoon.
They’ve almost sold out of mugs.
If there’s any left, you can find those at Lamasco Bar and Grill.
