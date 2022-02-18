Birthday Club
Franklin St. Gumbo Cook Off set for Saturday

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Franklin Street is getting spicy this weekend.

It’s the Eighth annual Gumbo Cook Off.

You can stroll the street and sample gumbo from businesses.

They’ve partnered with a non-profit so bring your cash. You can donate to your favorite with the people’s choice at each location.

That goes from 1-4 Saturday afternoon.

They’ve almost sold out of mugs.

If there’s any left, you can find those at Lamasco Bar and Grill.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

