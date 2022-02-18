Tri-State experiencing several power outages, downed power lines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windy conditions in Evansville resulted in several outages and downed power lines on Thursday.

One of these fallen power lines caused a tree to catch on fire.

Our crews filmed video of the tree ignited in flames on Mount Auburn Road around 7 p.m.

Officials say responders were waiting on CenterPoint Energy to cut the power before they could extinguish the fire.

Windy conditions on Thursday evening resulted in several downed power lines in Evansville, including one that caused a tree to catch on fire along Mount Auburn Road. (WFIE)

At one point on Thursday night, more than 430 customers were reported to be without power, according to the CenterPoint Energy outage map.

Over in Haubstadt, Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a car flipped into a ditch off Nisbet Road and Owensville Road earlier Thursday evening.

Dispatch says authorities were called to a report of a car flipped in a ditch, and the driver originally feared they were taking on water. But when responders arrived, authorities say there was not enough water to do damage to the car.

We are told the driver got out of the vehicle unharmed.

People may have also noticed trucks pre-treating roads on their Thursday evening commute.

According to Jason Tiller with the Indiana Department of Transportation, officials are primarily treating slick spots that have not been dried out from the high winds. Since the pavement is above freezing, Tiller says it’s unlikely that major ice will bond to the pavement.

He says they will adjust the number of trucks out pre-treating roads as needed.

