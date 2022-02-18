Dawson Springs town hall meeting held to discuss tornado efforts

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dawson Springs is moving into the rebuilding phase after December’s tornado.

Like the town halls before this, they’re really focusing on making sure people know what they need to do to get their lives back in order.

FEMA has extended their deadline for registration to March 14, so that’s still priority number one.

They say if you’re registered you can work with them at any time to get free money.

March 14 is also when the city is going to stop removing debris, but private contractors will continue the work after that.

The city council is also inviting people to come give advice on the rebuilding of public spaces.

FEMA says you should also consider whether your temporary living situation needs to change.

“Y’all have been doing this a while, and it might be time for some folks to get into a different situation,” says Bill Hamiln with FEMA. “We’re perfectly willing to consider that. Go ahead and come back and tell us. Get with our case management folks at the DRC with the point of contact they were given, and we’ll work with them again.”

The Small Business Administration is still accepting personal loan applications until March 14 as well.

The best way to do any of this they say is to go straight to a disaster recovery and go over your situation in detail.

The city says they will be taking rebuilding suggestions on the following dates:

Feb. 21-22 at 3-6 p.m. - People in attendance will be able to write on post-it notes and give suggestions for public space rebuilds. This meeting will be held at the Old City Hall building.

Feb. 26 at 1-4:30 p.m. or Feb. 27 9a.m.-noon - This meeting will be for people to sign up for benefits from the American Red Cross. It will be held at the school.

March 8 - This meeting will be for people to give suggestions on the process to rebuilding parks in Dawson Springs. It will be held at the Old City Hall Building.

Sep. 28 - This is the deadline for businesses to apply for loans with the small business administration.

