Daviess County senior Devonte McCampbell wins Hoops Live POTW after double-double performance

By Tamar Sher
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County senior Devonte McCampbell was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, earning 3,048 total votes.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Daviess Co. vs. Apollo]

The forward posted a double-double outing against Apollo last Friday, amassing 24 points and 13 rebounds.

McCampbell’s dominant effort led the Panthers to a 64-58 comeback victory over the Eagles.

