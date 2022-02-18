Daviess County senior Devonte McCampbell wins Hoops Live POTW after double-double performance
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County senior Devonte McCampbell was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, earning 3,048 total votes.
[HIGHLIGHTS: Daviess Co. vs. Apollo]
The forward posted a double-double outing against Apollo last Friday, amassing 24 points and 13 rebounds.
McCampbell’s dominant effort led the Panthers to a 64-58 comeback victory over the Eagles.
