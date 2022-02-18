Birthday Club
‘Dance Battle Extravaganza’ coming to Owensboro this weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dancers take center stage in Owensboro this weekend.

The “Dance Battle Extravaganza” is back at the Riverpark Center, ready to bring the moves and groove to the stage.

It’s a big fundraiser by the Owensboro Dance Theatre.

They’ve got nine different community groups ready to entertain.

The Owensboro Dance Theatre not only provides dance lessons but also brings different programs to schools.

It also offers programs to those with disabilities.

Tickets are still available for Saturday night at 7.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

