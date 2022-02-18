‘Dance Battle Extravaganza’ coming to Owensboro this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dancers take center stage in Owensboro this weekend.

The “Dance Battle Extravaganza” is back at the Riverpark Center, ready to bring the moves and groove to the stage.

It’s a big fundraiser by the Owensboro Dance Theatre.

They’ve got nine different community groups ready to entertain.

The Owensboro Dance Theatre not only provides dance lessons but also brings different programs to schools.

It also offers programs to those with disabilities.

Tickets are still available for Saturday night at 7.

