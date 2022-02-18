CenterPoint Energy warns customers of scam calls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy is responding to multiple reports of scam calls impersonating them.

The company says that an individual is threatening that power will be disconnected unless a mandatory fee is paid.

CenterPoint Energy says they do not demand payments over the phone in order to keep customer’s service on.

They suggest the following actions if you receive a similar call:

Customers with actual delinquent accounts receive an advance notification included within the regular monthly billing – not a single notification right before disconnection. The courtesy call is a recorded message with information to contact CenterPoint Energy to resolve the past due balance. Hang up and call CenterPoint Energy at 1-800-227-1376 or check your account online at www.centerpointenergy.com to verify your account status.

Don’t give personal or financial information if you don’t know the caller and/or can’t verify the legitimacy of their request.

Contact CenterPoint Energy directly to make payments online, by phone, via automatic bank draft, by mail or at an authorized pay site.

