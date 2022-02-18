Brighter, Colder

Birthday Club
14 First Alert 2/18
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windy and colder as high temperatures drop into the mid-30s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, mostly clear, and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny as high temps only climb into the mid-30s. Saturday night, mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

14 First Alert 2/18
