Brighter, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windy and colder as high temperatures drop into the mid-30s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, mostly clear, and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny as high temps only climb into the mid-30s. Saturday night, mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.