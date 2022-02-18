Brighter, Colder
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windy and colder as high temperatures drop into the mid-30s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, mostly clear, and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Saturday, mostly sunny as high temps only climb into the mid-30s. Saturday night, mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 50s.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.