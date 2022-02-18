Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Six wrestlers representing Mater Dei at IHSAA wrestling state finals

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the best wrestlers across Indiana set to hit the mat at the IHSAA state championships on Friday, some of the top programs in the Hoosier State reside in Evansville. One of those includes Mater Dei - the defending state champions.

Last year, the Wildcats won their 13th wrestling title in school history, as well as the program’s first since 2007.

No. 3 ranked Mater Dei boasts three semi-state champions with Brody Baumann, Gabe Sollars and Nate Critchfield. Other Wildcats also set to compete in Indianapolis are Isaiah Schaefer, Evan Seng and Hunter May.

On Thursday, the school hosted a send-off for its six competitors. Critchfield said he’s so grateful for the community support.

“Blessed to have another year, I almost didn’t have one last year, so I love it,” Critchfield said. “I got third the last time I was out. I want to improve on that - win matches by more percentage than last time. I want to dominate. The region as a whole just didn’t support wrestling like southern Indiana does. It’s a completely different feeling to win a match whenever there’s even guys from not necessarily your school, but they’re all hyped up for the match. Just an awesome feeling.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

